Looks like we're on the cusp of a USMCA deal announcement

I don't see it as a big market mover



USD/CAD and USD/MXN are both lower today but the moves have been modest. I feel like this deal should have been priced in a long time ago, despite the US political grandstanding.





Fox News reporter Chad Pergram says his colleague Edward Lawrence has been notified that there is a deal.





Expect some kind of photo op later today with Trump and Pelosi, if they can stomach each other for a few minutes.





Update: Now Lawrence tweets:



