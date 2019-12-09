Looks like we're on the cusp of a USMCA deal announcement

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

I don't see it as a big market mover

USD/CAD and USD/MXN are both lower today but the moves have been modest. I feel like this deal should have been priced in a long time ago, despite the US political grandstanding.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram says his colleague Edward Lawrence has been notified that there is a deal.

Expect some kind of photo op later today with Trump and Pelosi, if they can stomach each other for a few minutes.

Update: Now Lawrence tweets:
