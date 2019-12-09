Markets keep a little more cautious to start the session

Bond yields ease a little lower in the European morning

There hasn't been much movement in markets to start the day but it looks like there is no over-extension to the moves after the Friday US jobs report this week yet.





Bond yields are retracing lower a little and that has seen the yen inch higher while the aussie is at a session low at the moment against the dollar.





In turn, gold is up by about 0.2% but the overall mood remains more cautious rather than tilting towards risk aversion. Equities are still keeping more flat while major currencies are also largely still trapped in narrow ranges.





As mentioned earlier, there isn't much to shift the dial in the European morning today but just be wary of trade headlines as we get closer to the 15 December tariffs deadline.



