Mexico's Seade: USMCA making progress toward a deal but questions still pending
The trade deals continue to be never ending stories
Mexico's USMCA negotiator Seade is on the wires saying:
- ISMCA making progress toward a deal but questions still pending
Depending on who you speak with the USMCA is a done deal. However, it ain't over until it is over. There is still hope that the deal would be completed by the end of the year.
The "agreement" was made over a year ago but only Mexico has received full legislative approval.