Matt Singh from ncpolitics.uk reports, citing data from Focaldata



CON 337

LAB 235

SNP 41

LD 14

PC 3

GRN 1

BXP 0

Speaker 1

That leaves a Conservative majority 24. The report is weighing on the pound because we're getting closer to a hung parliament.





We're waiting on the YouGov model at 2200 GMT that predicted the 2017 hung parliament.