NASDAQ leads the way to the upside. S&P and NASDAQ break 4-day losing streak

Dow breaks 3 day slide





A look at the final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 34.49 points or 1.05% to 3315.56. It's high reached 33 to 0.31. The low extended to 3270.95.



Nasdaq index rose 184.83 points or 1.71% at 10963.62. Its high reached 10979.64. The low extended to 10737.51

Dow rose 140.34 points or 0.52% at 27288.04. It's high reached 27333.09. The low extended to 26989.93.

The S&P and NASDAQ index broke a 4 day losing streak. The Dow industrial average broke its 3 day losing streak as investors liked Feds Powell comments on the economy is resilient, and the expectations at the Fed would remain on hold for a long period of time.