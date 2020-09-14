New record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, +307,930. India, the US and Brazil top the leaderboard.

The previous record high in 24 hours was on September 6, so the trend appears to be quickening.

Sunday was the new record with 307,930 new cases reported globally. The leaders:

India 94,372 new cases

United States +45,523

Brazil +43,718.

The US has the world's largest economy, thus attracts much of the attention. Renewed activity and large-scale gatherings (plenty of political rallies for example) are driving new cases and keeping the pipeline full for hospitalisations and deaths ahead. At least new case numbers in the US are off their daily peak of 77,000 or so back in mid-July.







