New record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, +307,930. India, the US and Brazil top the leaderboard.

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
GBPUSD trends lower toward a key weekly target
-
EURUSD tries to keep a bullish tilt into the new trading week
-
The USDJPY is stuck in the mud to start the trading week. What would be eyed to get out of the muck?
-
AUD/JPY shows the week wasn't all it was made out to be
-
EUR/USD sets its sight on 1.1900 again as buyers seize near-term control
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 14 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitment of Traders: No fear from cable longs
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 09 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
AUD traders - RBA minutes (September meeting) due Tuesday 14 September 2020
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8361 (vs. Friday at 6.8389 )
-
ECB President Lagarde spoke over the weekend - the Bank still has an eye on euro strength
-
September central bank overview
-
Japan - front runner for PM Suga says will maintain BOJ easing, the inflation target