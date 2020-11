This will bolster the New Zealand government view of tightening lending of housing in the country.

Housing lending rose 1% m/m, the most on record (since 1998)

up 7.3% y/y

Meanwhile lending for:

business -0.5% m/m, -3.1% y/y

consumer l-11.2% y/y

NZD is up on the session but at its lows of its pullback: