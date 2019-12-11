New Zealand Food Prices (inflation) for November: -0.7% m/m (prior -0.3%)

Trade with Top Brokers
AUD/USD is the best performer today and it just broke a huge trendline
Before and after. A review of the moves from the FOMC decision to the end of presser
Dollar runs lower as Powell says a significant, persistent inflation rise needed to hike rates.
Dollar moves to new lows vs the AUD and NZD
EURUSD moves higher and starts to test last week highs
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Wednesday December 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 10 at the 10am NY cut
Some pretty hefty options expiries tomorrow
FX option expiries for Monday December 9 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiration for December 6, 2019: Some big euro strikes in play
Central Banks
Brazil slashes its benchmark rate lending rate by 50 bps to 4.50%
Dollar falls after Powell cements his 'significant, persistent' mantra
Powell Q&A: Inflation is barely moving up notwithstanding unemployment at 50-year lows
Powell opening statement: US economic outlook remains favorable
Watch live: Powell speaks at the post-FOMC press conference