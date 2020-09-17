Oracle and ByteDance are set to accept new treasury terms on TikTok (CNBC)

The deal is subject to Chinese and US approval however

Oracle and ByteDance are apparently set to accept the new treasury terms on the TikTok deal. This is according to CNBC. The treasury sent major revisions to term sheet last night according to sources, and those terms have been accepted. The deal is still subject to approval by China.





The Pres. earlier today said that he would make a decision on the deal within the next 24 to 36 hours.







It ain't over until it's over.

