PM Johnson on the wires again, giving GBP a little lift
PM Johnson
- There are ways we can protect unity of the market in the whole of Ireland
- I don't want to anticipate how the talks will go
- hopeful we will get there
- working flat out for a deal
- natural limit of a sovereign state to compromise on the customs union
- It's a matter of common observation that the UK wants to come out, doesn't serve any purpose to keep Britain in EU against its will
- Benn Act is a constitutional novelty
- We currently have the 'surrender act' that has massive consequences for the country
- I am pro-european
GBPUSD popped a little here up to 1.2300 and EURGBP dipped to support at 0.8850. Paring some of those gains now, nothing really changed with these headlines.