PM Johnson on the wires again, giving GBP a little lift

  • There are ways we can protect unity of the market in the whole of Ireland
  • I don't want to anticipate how the talks will go
  • hopeful we will get there
  • working flat out for a deal
  • natural limit of a sovereign state to compromise on the customs union
  • It's a matter of common observation that the UK wants to come out, doesn't serve any purpose to keep Britain in EU against its will
  • Benn Act is a constitutional novelty
  • We currently have the 'surrender act' that has massive consequences for the country
  • I am pro-european

GBPUSD popped a little here up to 1.2300 and EURGBP dipped to support at 0.8850. Paring some of those gains now, nothing really changed with these headlines.
