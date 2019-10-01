PM Johnson on the wires again, giving GBP a little lift

PM Johnson

There are ways we can protect unity of the market in the whole of Ireland

I don't want to anticipate how the talks will go

hopeful we will get there

working flat out for a deal

natural limit of a sovereign state to compromise on the customs union

It's a matter of common observation that the UK wants to come out, doesn't serve any purpose to keep Britain in EU against its will

Benn Act is a constitutional novelty

We currently have the 'surrender act' that has massive consequences for the country

I am pro-european





GBPUSD popped a little here up to 1.2300 and EURGBP dipped to support at 0.8850. Paring some of those gains now, nothing really changed with these headlines.