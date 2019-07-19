ps. Here's why there are no in person US China trade talks scheduled

Chinese leaders are holding very private meetings, as they do each summer

  • In the northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe
  • on the Yellow Sea about 125 miles from Beijing
The agenda, guest list and exact dates are not made public.
  • Xi and other state leaders are expected in early August
  • Discussion is likely to centre on the economy, the US trade war, unrest in HK  
There will be no decisions made in trade talks on the Chines e side before this takes place. Hence the phone chats only at this stage.

