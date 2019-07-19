ps. Here's why there are no in person US China trade talks scheduled

Chinese leaders are holding very private meetings, as they do each summer

In the northern Chinese resort town of Beidaihe

on the Yellow Sea about 125 miles from Beijing

The agenda, guest list and exact dates are not made public.

Xi and other state leaders are expected in early August

Discussion is likely to centre on the economy, the US trade war, unrest in HK

---

There will be no decisions made in trade talks on the Chines e side before this takes place. Hence the phone chats only at this stage.









