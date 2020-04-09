Re-opening the US economy: Trump does not indicate a time frame, Kudlow says 4 to 8 weeks
There was little of significance from the daily US coronavirus briefing at the White House.
US President Trump did say he'd like to reopen U.S. economy with a 'big bang'
- the death toll from the coronavirus needs to be trending down before that can happen: "We have to be on the down side of the slope"
- did not indicate a timeframe on reopening
Kudlow (WH chief economic adviser) spoke on Tuesday though
- said reopening was possible in four to eight weeks.