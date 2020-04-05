Reports that UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests as a precaution

Coronavirus - UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson had been in self-isolation with COVID-19. He was said to have had mild symptoms.

Report now the PM has been admitted to hospital for tests as he has displayed persist symptoms 10 days after testing positive.





Johnson continues to have a high temperature. The statement indicate this is not emergency admission, the admission was on the advice of Johnson's doctor, and that he continues to lead the UK government. Dominic Raab is next in line, should he be required, to step in to lead the government response to the crisis.





Downing Street statement:



"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus."







There are no further details at this stage.









