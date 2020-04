Reuters adds to the story, citing sources briefed on the kingdom's policy

This adds to the earlier headline here . But the report says that the kingdom is ready to reduce output by up to 4 mil bpd from the April level mentioned above.





Hence, that will take output to 8.3 mil bpd - which is effectively a 1.4 mil bpd cut from their 9.7 mil bpd level seen in February during the original OPEC+ pact.