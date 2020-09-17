Saudi energy minister: Warns oil speculators not to bet against OPEC
The Saudi energy minister is now speaking saying:
Meanwhile the UAE energy minister is now speaking and says:
- UAE has shown its commitment to OPEC+cuts
- Warns oil speculators not to bet against OPEC.
- Exports to evolve as local consumption drops
- We don't have to wait until December, we will be proactive
- Reaffirmed the full support, commitment to OPEC+ deal
- Output increase in August was due to domestic demand
- Tremendous increase in electricity demand in August
- Will compensate oil output in October and November
- Won't pump above OPEC+ target this month
- To meet 100% of its OPEC+ quota in September