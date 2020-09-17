Saudi energy minister: Warns oil speculators not to bet against OPEC

More OPEC news

The Saudi energy minister is now speaking saying:



UAE has shown its commitment to OPEC+cuts

Warns oil speculators not to bet against OPEC.

Exports to evolve as local consumption drops



We don't have to wait until December, we will be proactive



Reaffirmed the full support, commitment to OPEC+ deal



Output increase in August was due to domestic demand



Tremendous increase in electricity demand in August



Will compensate oil output in October and November



Won't pump above OPEC+ target this month

Will compensate oil output in October and November

Meanwhile the UAE energy minister is now speaking and says: