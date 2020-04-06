South Korea reports 47 more cases of new coronavirus, lowest daily count since the peak

The peak was on febr February 29 and the trend of new confirmed cases has been lower since.

  • 47 reported for Sunday, total now at 10,284
  •  3 more deaths, death toll 186
  • releases 135 more fully recovered patients, total cured 6,598

