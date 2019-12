Latest data release by the Federal Statistics Office - 12 December 2019





Prior -0.2%

Producer and import prices -2.5% vs -2.3% y/y expected

Prior -2.4%

The ugly gets uglier as annual producer prices are now seen slumping at their quickest pace since March 2016. This just adds to the rhetoric of weakening price pressures in the Swiss economy and doesn't make for a good outlook for next year.