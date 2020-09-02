Tesla and Apple dips can't derail the stock market runaway train

This market is breathtaking





The magical, non-stop rally in stocks continues. The bottom line is this: the pandemic will end in 2021 but easy money policies from central banks and governments won't.





That, and 1.5% margin loans are fueling a remarkable run in stock markets. What's especially incredible is how few dips there are. There was a hiccup today that looked like it could turn into more but even big drops on the Tesla an Apple charts couldn't slow the momentum. New records abound.



