Tesla and Apple dips can't derail the stock market runaway train
This market is breathtaking
The magical, non-stop rally in stocks continues. The bottom line is this: the pandemic will end in 2021 but easy money policies from central banks and governments won't.
That, and 1.5% margin loans are fueling a remarkable run in stock markets. What's especially incredible is how few dips there are. There was a hiccup today that looked like it could turn into more but even big drops on the Tesla an Apple charts couldn't slow the momentum. New records abound.
- S&P 500 up 54 points to 3580 (+1.5%)
- Nasdaq up 116 points to 12056 (+1.0%)
- DJIA up 454 points to 29100 (+1.6%)
There hasn't been a truly bad day since June.