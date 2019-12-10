The Fed may need Q4 before year-end to halt stresses -- Credit Suisse

Report doing the rounds from Credit Suisse

Emergency moves by the Fed to boost reserves won't be enough to keep rates under control according to a note from Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar that's doing the rounds.





"The Fed's liquidity operations have not been sufficient to relax the constraints banks will face in the upcoming year-end turn," he wrote in the note





Pozsar is a market plumbing export who was formerly at the Fed and Treasury. He says it will be a true move back to buying bonds as yields spike.



