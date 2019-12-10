The Fed may need Q4 before year-end to halt stresses -- Credit Suisse
Report doing the rounds from Credit Suisse
"Year-end in the [currency] swap market is thus shaping up to be the worst in recent memory, and the markets are not pricing any of this," he wrote. "The apparent lack of concern may come from last year's benign experience and that repo rates have been trading normally since the September blowout. But these facts are less relevant than they seem."
He warns that the FX swap market might come unglued.
"If we're right about funding stresses, the Fed will be doing 'QE4' by year-end: the safe asset - U.S. Treasurys - is funded by [relative value] hedge funds on the margin and if the FX swap market pulls balance sheet and funding away from them, the safe asset will go on sale. Treasury yields can spike into year-end, and the Fed will have to shift from buying bills to buying what's on sale - coupons," he wrote.