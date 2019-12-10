The Fed may need Q4 before year-end to halt stresses -- Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Report doing the rounds from Credit Suisse

Emergency moves by the Fed to boost reserves won't be enough to keep rates under control according to a note from Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar that's doing the rounds.

"The Fed's liquidity operations have not been sufficient to relax the constraints banks will face in the upcoming year-end turn," he wrote in the note.

Pozsar is a market plumbing export who was formerly at the Fed and Treasury. He says it will be a true move back to buying bonds as yields spike.

"Year-end in the [currency] swap market is thus shaping up to be the worst in recent memory, and the markets are not pricing any of this," he wrote. "The apparent lack of concern may come from last year's benign experience and that repo rates have been trading normally since the September blowout. But these facts are less relevant than they seem."

He warns that the FX swap market might come unglued.

"If we're right about funding stresses, the Fed will be doing 'QE4' by year-end: the safe asset - U.S. Treasurys - is funded by [relative value] hedge funds on the margin and if the FX swap market pulls balance sheet and funding away from them, the safe asset will go on sale. Treasury yields can spike into year-end, and the Fed will have to shift from buying bills to buying what's on sale - coupons," he wrote.



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose