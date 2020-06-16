The NAHB housing market index for June 58 vs 45 estimate
NAHB housing market index for June 2020
- prior month at 37
- NAHB housing market index jumps to 58 from 37 last month. That was much stronger than the 45 estimate as well
- single-family home sales present 63 vs. 42 last month
- single-family sales future 68 vs. 46 last month
- prospective buyers traffic 43 vs. 21 last month
- Northeast 48 vs. 17 last month
- Midwest 51 vs. 32 last month
- South 62 vs. 42 last month
- West 66 vs. 44 last month
The NAHB said:
Builders report increasing demand for families seeking single-family homes in inner and outer suburbs that feature lower density neighborhoods. At the same time, elevated unemployment and the risk of new, local virus outbreaks remain a risk to the housing market.
A total of 305 builders responded to the survey vs. 312 in June 2019
After the close yesterday Lennar home builders announce strong earnings than expected and gave positive comments about the future expectations for the building industry.