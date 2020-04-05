The White House coronavirus briefing - some positive signs

US President Trump spoke first, I noted his comments about the drug he is hoping is effective here:

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Birx

says New York's percent positive is starting to decline, but New Jersey is rising

says there are hopeful signs in Spain and Italy after weeks of mitigation efforts

while we will see rising numbers of people losing their lives in the days ahead, we should see a stabilization of cases

Vice President Pence