The White House coronavirus briefing - some positive signs

US President Trump spoke first, I noted his comments about the drug he is hoping is effective here:

Comments now from others, searching for reasons to be optimistic. 

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Birx
  • says New York's percent positive is starting to decline, but New Jersey is rising
  • says there are hopeful signs in Spain and Italy after weeks of mitigation efforts
  • while we will see rising numbers of people losing their lives in the days ahead, we should see a stabilization of cases

Vice President Pence

  •  says spoke to a number of state governors on Sunday and all of those states are seeing a trend of some levelling in coronavirus cases

