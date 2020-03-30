There are exceptions to stay-at-home orders. Throwing a Molotov cocktail at your friend's house is, apparently,. not one of them.
Here is a peculiar piece apparently about how leaving your house during the shelter in place orders could get you in trouble.
I liked this one:
- woman allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at a boyfriend's residence
- "It did not detonate," the Attorney General's Office noted in a statement.
- The woman ... was charged with arson and weapons offenses
Not charged with leaving the house, then?
