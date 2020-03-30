There are exceptions to stay-at-home orders. Throwing a Molotov cocktail at your friend's house is, apparently,. not one of them.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is a peculiar piece apparently about how leaving your house during the shelter in place orders could get you in trouble.

I liked this one:
  • woman allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at a boyfriend's residence
  • "It did not detonate," the Attorney General's Office noted in a statement.
  • The woman ... was charged with arson and weapons offenses
Not charged with leaving the house, then?

More dastardly deeds at the link.

