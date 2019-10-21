Trade ideas thread - European session 21 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The Brexit drama continues to be prolonged after UK MPs passed the Letwin amendment on Saturday and that has seen the pound fall as a formal Brexit vote is now delayed.





Despite the anticlimactic end to the much anticipated event, it is often better to be safe than sorry when it comes to holding positions over the weekend.





The new week promises a whole lot more of opportunities as the Brexit drama rolls on, alongside the US-China trade rhetoric as well as the return of major central bank focus over the next two weeks.





We will see Mario Draghi's final meeting as ECB president on Thursday before the Fed steals the focus going into the FOMC meeting next week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a good weekend and are doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session.