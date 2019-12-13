Trump: US, UK now free to strike trade deal after Brexit

Trump offers his congratulations to Johnson on the election win

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!"

It's also a bit of a dig at the EU as he says that the deal will be "far bigger and more lucrative" than any with the bloc. But baby steps, first we need Brexit.



