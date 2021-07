Prelim was 80.8

Current conditions 84.5 vs 84.5 prelim

Expectations 79.0 vs 78.4 prelim

1-yaer inflation 4.7% vs 4.8% prelim

5 year inflation 2.8% vs 2.9% prelim

The final report is rarely a market mover. To be honest, the main report is increasingly ignored by the market because it's turned into more of a political sentiment survey.