UK coronavirus death toll hits 5373 vs 4932 yesterday

Technical Analysis
US stocks trade to new highs as coronavirus data continues to improve
AUDUSD extends to a new session high and looks toward trend line/swing area
USDCAD continues to consolidate with a floor and topside trend line defining range
Gold climbs above the late-March highs in a technical break
NZDUSD stays above the 200 hour MA keeping the buyers in control.
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Friday April 03 at the 10am NY cut
CME changes how it calculates fixings for FX options contracts
FX option expiries for Thursday April 02 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday April 01 at the 10am NY cut
April 2020 forex seasonals: A small factor in the month ahead
Central Banks
Bank of Canada business outlook survey: Sentiment softened in most regions even before coronavirus
Bank of Israel cuts rates to 0.10% from 0.25%
RBNZ Chief Economist says not preparing banks for negative cash rate at the moment
RBNZ tweet - "Economic shockwaves will eventually give way to vibrant, refreshed New Zealand economy "
RBNZ Gov Orr - says again will keep monetary support as long as necessary, strong fiscal position in NZ