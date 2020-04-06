UK coronavirus death toll hits 5373 vs 4932 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pace of deaths slows

  • 441 deaths vs 619 a day earlier
  • Cases 51,608 vs 47,806
The pace of new cases slowed for a second day.

ForexLive
