UK coronavirus - Frontline NHS staff may be spared from the pingdemic

I posted earlier on staffing issues across workplaces in the UK as cases surge and test-an-trace efforts force vast numbers into home isolation:

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care says frontline NHS staff in England who are fully vaccinated will, in "exceptional circumstances", be permitted to carry on working if they are "pinged" by the Covid contact tracing app. Government relaxation comes amidst the concerns that rising staff absences due to the need to self-isolate is putting unsustainable pressure on health care services.

ITV have more. It looks like a very limited exemption. 

