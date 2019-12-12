UK election - heads up for the first official results coming real soon - will they confirm the exit poll?
The first declaration of official results will likely be just after the top of the hour.
The risk to watch for is they do go against the exit poll:
As individual seats report there could well be a wobble or two for GBP if they go against the exit poll prediction. I suspect the exit poll will, nevertheless, be a good guide to the result (decent majority for Johnson) so wobbles will set up buying opportunities for GBP.