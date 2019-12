Via Sky News - a non-fancy guide to where we are at in the UK election

As per the exit poll earlier predicting a hug majority for the Conservative party, the seats won and lost are well in line with. I've circled those numbers for the majors:





There are 650 seats to be contested so with only 50 declared (in the graphic above) its still early. But, its over.

Big majority for Boris Johnson's party coming up!