UK government is planning on moving on Brexit (withdrawal bill) in one week

A UK media report, citing an unnamed "No 10 source"

we can expect minor cabinet reshuffle tomorrow

more substantial reshuffle post-Brexit

Second reading of Withdrawal Bill next Friday

budget in March

OK, so that means Friday 20th December for the next move forward on Brexit

Given expectations for a substantial Tory majority it'll be much smoother than what we have come to expect.

that is, it'ss sail through the Commons with no problem at all.












