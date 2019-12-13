UK government is planning on moving on Brexit (withdrawal bill) in one week
A UK media report, citing an unnamed "No 10 source"
- we can expect minor cabinet reshuffle tomorrow
- more substantial reshuffle post-Brexit
- Second reading of Withdrawal Bill next Friday
- budget in March
OK, so that means Friday 20th December for the next move forward on Brexit
Given expectations for a substantial Tory majority it'll be much smoother than what we have come to expect.
that is, it'ss sail through the Commons with no problem at all.