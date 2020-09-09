UK health secretary: Would rather AstraZeneca vaccine trial went smoothly but it needs to be safe

Matt Hancock weighs in on the setback in the AstraZeneca vaccine trial

He adds that the UK is 'desperate to see it work' but maintains that any vaccine produced needs to be safe, following news that the trial has been put on hold after a participant is suspected to have a serious adverse reaction.

The news is also a setback to risk assets in general as it reflects that the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine isn't quite playing out as smoothly, though incidents like these tend to be framed as "part of standard operating/trial procedure".



