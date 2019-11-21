UK October public sector net borrowing £10.5 billion vs £8.6 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 21 November 2019





Prior £8.7 billion; revised to £7.3 billion

PSNB (ex-banks) £11.2 billion vs £9.3 billion expected

Prior £9.4 billion; revised to £8.0 billion

PSNCR £0.4 billion

Prior £2.7 billion; revised to £2.3 billion

A decent increase in public borrowing and this represents the highest October reading over the last five years. And this comes even before lawmakers have had a chance to implement election spending pledges.





The Tories have pledged to cut the budget deficit after they came to power in 2010 and last year it fell to the lowest since 2001/02 but with another election looming, it goes to show that old habits die hard when it comes to politics.



