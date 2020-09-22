Latest data released by CBI - 22 September 2020





Prior -44

Trends selling prices -1 vs -4 expected

Prior -5

The slight setback here underscores that any recovery momentum among UK manufacturers remains tepid at best, and the situation may yet get worse once government stimulus starts to run its course ahead of the closing months of the year.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.



