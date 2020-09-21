Upgraded forecasts from the Australian economy from the big four pillars

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A summary of GDP updated projections from Australia's 4 largest banks.

ANZ
  • recession is probably over in the sense that we expect GDP to grow after the June quarter
  • there is risk around this outlook, December quarter is still very uncertain
  • ANZ's forecast for a small positive assumes that the government delivers some direct income support that boosts spending. But none of the whispers about the budget so far talk about this.
CBA:
  • forecast GDP +2% in the September quarter (previous was 0%)
  • December quarter forecast +1.8%
NAB
  • September quarter a small positive GDP
  • December quarter likely -0.7%
Westpac
  • +1.8% for the September quarter
  • +2.2% for December quarter
A summary of GDP updated projections from Australia's 4 largest banks.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose