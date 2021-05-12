US April CPI +4.2% y/y vs +3.6% expected

US April 2021 consumer price index highlights:

Ex food and energy +3.0% y/y vs +2.3% expected

Prior ex food and energy +1.6%



CPI +0.8% m/m vs +0.2% expected



Prior m/m reading was +0.6%



CPI ex-food and energy +0.9% m/m vs +0.3% expected (highest since 1982)

Real avg hourly earnings -3.7% vs +1.5% y/y prior

Real avg weekly earnings -1.4% vs +3.9% y/y prior

Full report

That's a big miss and the dollar is ripping higher. Everyone was expecting a bump because of base effects but this is truly a surprise and is going to test the FOMC resolve and the market's resolve to look through bottlenecks or temporary factors.

Wage data:That's a big miss and the dollar is ripping higher. Everyone was expecting a bump because of base effects but this is truly a surprise and is going to test the FOMC resolve and the market's resolve to look through bottlenecks or temporary factors.





One big driver of the surprise was a 10.0% m/m rise in used car and truck prices, which is the largest in series history and single-handedly accounted for one-third of the rise. That made it a shockingly bad month to buy a car and is undoubtedly related to shortages.





It wasn't just that though as shelter rose 0.4%, transportation rose 2.9% (big jump in airfares at +10.2%), automotive insurance (2.5%), household furnishings (+0.9%) and apparel (0.3%) were factors.

