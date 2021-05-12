US April CPI +4.2% y/y vs +3.6% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US April 2021 consumer price index highlights:

US CPI yyPrior was +2.6%
  • Ex food and energy +3.0% y/y vs +2.3% expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +1.6%
  • CPI +0.8% m/m vs +0.2% expected
  • Prior m/m reading was +0.6%
  • CPI ex-food and energy +0.9% m/m vs +0.3% expected (highest since 1982)
US core CPI mm
Wage data:
  • Real avg hourly earnings -3.7% vs +1.5% y/y prior
  • Real avg weekly earnings -1.4% vs +3.9% y/y prior
  • Full report
That's a big miss and the dollar is ripping higher. Everyone was expecting a bump because of base effects but this is truly a surprise and is going to test the FOMC resolve and the market's resolve to look through bottlenecks or temporary factors.

One big driver of the surprise was a 10.0% m/m rise in used car and truck prices, which is the largest in series history and single-handedly accounted for one-third of the rise. That made it a shockingly bad month to buy a car and is undoubtedly related to shortages.

It wasn't just that though as shelter rose 0.4%, transportation rose 2.9% (big jump in airfares at +10.2%), automotive insurance (2.5%), household furnishings (+0.9%) and apparel (0.3%) were factors.

