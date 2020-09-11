US August monthly budget deficit $200.1B vs $235.4B expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Deficit beats estimates as unemployment benefits trimmed

  • Last August deficit was $200.0B
The yearly comparison is a poor one because August 1 fell on a weekend and that changed the timing of payments. If you adjust for calendar shifts, the deficit would have been $255B vs $146B a year ago.

Still, considering there's a pandemic that's not bad.

Where the deficit ultimately comes in depends on what gets passed in terms of stimulus or forgiving payroll taxes. Both are unlikely.

