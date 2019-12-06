US-China trade talks remain on track - Global Times, citing 'expert'

Some optimism in the Chinese press





The Global Times takes a few swipes at Washington in the latest trade trade recap but the important detail is this:





Chinese experts close to the trade talks said that the US may be testing the waters and both sides remain on track for reaching an agreement.

They cite Gao Lingyun, who is described as an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.





Despite the verbal sparring, a phase one deal remains on track as negotiators have "basically" completed negotiations, including the removal of some tariffs, said Gao Lingyun, who is close to the trade talks.

This story is just breaking now and could help to lift sentiment.





I spoke with BNNBloomberg earlier about the a key detail in trade talks.



