US FDA has approved an at-home coronavirus self-testing kit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Test is for prescription home use with self-collected nasal swab specimens in individuals aged 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. 

This test is also authorized for use at certain the point of care (POC), in patient care settings 

This is the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit from Lucira Health.


--
Not a vaccine nor a cure, but perhaps of assistance to those who have to conduct regular tests -  healthcare workers, first responders and the like. Still, note it must be obtained via prescription. 
