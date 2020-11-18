US housing starts for October 1530K vs 1460K estimate

US housing starts and building permits for October 2020

US housing starts for October 2020 comes in higher than expectations at 1530K vs. 1460K estimate. The prior month was revised higher to 1459K from 1415K previously reported



US building permits for October 2020 come in lower than expectations at 1545K vs. 1567K estimate. That is unchanged vs. the prior month revised data from 1553K to 1545K



housing starts rose 4.9% after rising 6.3% the prior month



single-family housing starts rose to 1179K. Multifamily starts for unchanged at 351K



building permits were unchanged vs. 4.7% gain the prior month



completions fell to 1343K vs. 1406K the prior month



single-family completions fell to 883K. Multifamily completions fell to 460K.



The data is mixed vs. estimates but still showing a stronger trend in housing







Below is the chart of the housing starts data going back to 2014.









