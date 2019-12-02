US ISM manufacturing for November 48.1 versus 49.2 estimate

US ISM manufacturing for November 2019





ISM manufacturing for November 48.1 versus 49.2 estimate. Last month 48.3



employment 46.6 versus 48.3 estimate. Last 47.7



price is paid 46.7 versus 47.0 estimate. Last 45.5



new orders 47.2 versus 49.1 last month



production 49.1 versus 46.2 last month



backlog of orders 43.0 versus 44.1 last month



supplier deliveries 52.0 versus 49.5 last month



inventories 45.5 versus 48.9 last month



customer inventories 45.0 versus 47.8 last month



new export orders 47.9 versus 50.4 last month



imports 48.3 versus 45.3 last month



Weaker than expected data from ISM. The dollar has moved lower. US stocks are also trading at lowest levels for the day. The S&P index is down -0.52% and the NASDAQ index is down -0.91%