US ISM manufacturing for November 48.1 versus 49.2 estimate

ISM index disappoints with a fall to 48.1 from 48.3 last month

  • ISM manufacturing for November 48.1 versus 49.2 estimate. Last month 48.3
  • employment 46.6 versus 48.3 estimate. Last 47.7
  • price is paid 46.7 versus 47.0 estimate. Last 45.5
  • new orders 47.2 versus 49.1 last month
  • production 49.1 versus 46.2 last month
  • backlog of orders 43.0 versus 44.1 last month
  • supplier deliveries 52.0 versus 49.5 last month
  • inventories 45.5 versus 48.9 last month
  • customer inventories 45.0 versus 47.8 last month
  • new export orders 47.9 versus 50.4 last month
  • imports 48.3 versus 45.3 last month
Weaker than expected data from ISM. The dollar has moved lower. US stocks are also trading at lowest levels for the day. The S&P index is down -0.52% and the NASDAQ index is down -0.91%
