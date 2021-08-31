US June Case-Shiller 20-city price index 19.1% y/y vs +18.5% expected

US June home price data from Case-Shiller

Case-Shiller 20-city price index
  • Prior was +17.0%
  • Consensus range 15.0-19.0%
  • +1.8% m/m vs +1.8% expected
The year-over-year gain now exceeds the peak of the housing bubble.

