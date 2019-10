Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 4 October 2019





Purchase index 252.2 vs 263.8 prior

Market index 574.5 vs 553.8 prior

Refinancing index 2,418.1 vs 2,202.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.90% vs 3.99% prior

Headline measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Once again, the jump here owes much to yet another spike in refinancing activity as rates continue to move back lower.