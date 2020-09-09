US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 September +2.9% vs -2.0% prior

Latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the week ending 4 September 2020





Market index 776.7 vs 755.1 prior

Purchase index 317.7 vs 309.6 prior

Refinancing index 3,415.1 vs 3,316.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.07% vs 3.08% prior

The housing market continues to defy signs of any slowdown in the economy as mortgage activity climbs once again, boosted by purchases and also refinancing this time around.





The purchase index rose to its highest level since the week of 3 July, with the long-term mortgage rate easing close to its record low of 3.06% set on the week on 3 August.



