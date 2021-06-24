US negotiators are prepared to return to indirect talks with Iran on nuclear deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There are various reports that the US  is preparing to return to talks with Iran.

The correct nuance though is that US negotiators are prepared to return once the leadership in Tehran is ready. Comments to that effect come from a Biden administration official.
  • negotiating team could return to talks in Vienna as early as next week
  • though that date might be pushed back, according to the official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations

The oil market focus is more on what will happen at the OPEC+ meeting next week:

