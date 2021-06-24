US negotiators are prepared to return to indirect talks with Iran on nuclear deal
There are various reports that the US is preparing to return to talks with Iran.
The correct nuance though is that US negotiators are prepared to return once the leadership in Tehran is ready. Comments to that effect come from a Biden administration official.
- negotiating team could return to talks in Vienna as early as next week
- though that date might be pushed back, according to the official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations
The oil market focus is more on what will happen at the OPEC+ meeting next week:
- Saudi oil minister says OPEC has a role in taming inflation. A hint of more supply coming?
- Oil - OPEC+ meeting next week - murmurs of an increase in supply (from August)
- OPEC forecast US oil production to rise 500K to 1.2m bpd next year
- Russia is reportedly considering proposing an increase in oil production
- Oil analysts says OPEC+ needs to urgently increase supply