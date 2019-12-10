US set to sell 10-year notes. WI market pegs yield at 1.843%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US to sell 9-year, 11-months notes

The US Terasury is auctioning off $24 billion 10-year notes just after the top of the hour. At last month's auction, they sold at 1.809%.
