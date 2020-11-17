US stocks set to slide at the open after retail sales miss

Equity markets on the back foot





Risk aversion is the theme of the day but it's modest so far. S&P 500 futures point to a 26-point decline at the open after yesterday's 42 point gain.





We're following last week's script so far as a vaccine-inspired spike in optimism fades.







There's a clear breakout in equities ongoing but it looks like we'll be sucked back to the top of the range at the open.





The stock in focus today is TSLA after yesterday's late announcement that it will be included in the S&P 500. It's one of those 'obvious' catalysts that can sometimes mark a turning point.

