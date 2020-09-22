White House McEnany: Onus is on Nancy Pelosi for next relief bill
White House press secretary McEnany is holding a press briefing
- Pres. Trump wants core confirmation process that is fair
- certainly believe can get nominee approved pre-November 3
- Pres. never downplayed critical health information
- 6 vaccine candidates, strong belief will identify 1
- onus is on Nancy Pelosi for next relief bill
- will be happy to look at Pelosi one off bills
- not aware of any conversation between Trump, Pelosi
- until Pelosi get serious, really at a stalemate
- Trump allowed more healthcare steps the next 2 weeks
- US has reduced greenhouse gas emissions
- no bigger bully than China when it comes to Covid