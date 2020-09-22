White House McEnany: Onus is on Nancy Pelosi for next relief bill

White House press secretary McEnany is holding a press briefing

  • Pres. Trump wants core confirmation process that is fair
  • certainly believe can get nominee approved pre-November 3
  • Pres. never downplayed critical health information
  • 6 vaccine candidates, strong belief will identify 1
  • onus is on Nancy Pelosi for next relief bill
  • will be happy to look at Pelosi one off bills
  • not aware of any conversation between Trump, Pelosi
  • until Pelosi get serious, really at a stalemate
  • Trump allowed more healthcare steps the next 2 weeks
  • US has reduced greenhouse gas emissions
  • no bigger bully than China when it comes to Covid

