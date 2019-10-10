White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect

USD/JPY retracing some if its earlier losses

White House says SCMP report is inaccurate.

"We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travel plans at this time."

Senior admin official says Liu still scheduled to depart Friday evening, and dinner is on for the delegation Thursday evening in DC.



The cynics amongst us might think that once this White House denies something then that is confirmation ….





US official asked if to expect a breakthrough in the trade talks, says Trump has not made up his mind











