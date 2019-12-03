Coming Up!
Wilbur Ross speaking on CNBC: Pres. Trump wants to get the right deal
Speaking on CNBC
ForexLive
- Pres Trump wants to get the right deal
- Trump's objectives on US China trade deal haven't changed
- He is happy to continue with tariffs if no deal with China is made
- Hong Kong situation is a variable in China trade deal, but Chinese retaliation on Navy vessels is not a big deal
- US can live without the port of Hong Kong
- if there is a little bit of time needed for more talk then the tariffs will probably be postponed. Otherwise the tariffs will go into effect.
- there is no time pressure to get China trade deal done
- He is optimistic that US will eventually get something done on trade with China
- Brazil, Argentina tariffs not related to China
- there is always a chance of a breakthrough that could impact the December 15 tariffs
- expects staff level talks with China to continue but no high level meetings are scheduled
- Europe has consistently not lived up to the WTO rules
- Pres. Trump has flexibility to impose tariffs on Europe
- Remains to be seen if Trump would also impose tariffs on other countries that impose a digital tax
- does not believe there is anything imminent regarding Huawei access the US banking system
