Wilbur Ross speaking on CNBC: Pres. Trump wants to get the right deal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

  • Pres Trump wants to get the right deal
  • Trump's objectives on US China trade deal haven't changed
  • He is happy to continue with tariffs if no deal with China is made
  • Hong Kong situation is a variable in China trade deal, but Chinese retaliation on Navy vessels is not a big deal
  • US can live without the port of Hong Kong
  • if there is a little bit of time needed for more talk then the tariffs will probably be postponed. Otherwise the tariffs will go into effect.
  • there is no time pressure to get China trade deal done
  • He is optimistic that US will eventually get something done on trade with China
  • Brazil, Argentina tariffs not related to China
  • there is always a chance of a breakthrough that could impact the December 15 tariffs
  • expects staff level talks with China to continue but no high level meetings are scheduled
  • Europe has consistently not lived up to the WTO rules
  • Pres. Trump has flexibility to impose tariffs on Europe
  • Remains to be seen if Trump would also impose tariffs on other countries that impose a digital tax
  • does not believe there is anything imminent regarding Huawei access the US banking system

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose