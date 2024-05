And I don't think that will change after the BOE decision, as they are likely to stick with the status quo. The odds of a June move are priced at ~46% with August pretty much fully priced in at ~96% now. As for the year itself, traders are anticipating at least two rate cuts with ~53 bps worth of rate cuts priced in by the December meeting.

Let's see if the BOE has the appetite to shake things up later.